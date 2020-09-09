Saudi Arabia Supports Comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian Peace Solution

CAIRO (Reuters) -

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 8:57 am |

Palestinians take part in a protest against normalizing ties with Israel, in Shechem, on Wednesday, as Arab foreign ministers meet. (Reuters/Raneen Sawafta)

Saudi Arabia told an Arab League meeting on Wednesday it supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

But a statement released by the Saudi Foreign Ministry on remarks made by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud included no direct mention of a normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The prince said Riyadh supported the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders before the 1967 Six Day war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

Announced on Aug. 13, the UAE-Israel accord was the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

In comments about the UAE at the Arab League meeting in Cairo, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki referred to the accord as a “surprise,” “a normalization” and an “earthquake.”

But he avoided strong words such as “betrayal” that were used by Palestinian leaders in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.

Maliki used tougher language against Israel, referring to “colonial and racist occupation,” and accused the United States of blackmail, pressure and assault against Palestinians and some Arab states.

Maliki voiced dismay at the lack of Arab consensus that prevented an emergency Arab summit being held at the Palestinians’ request following the Aug. 13, announcement. He called for an immediate rejection of the accord before the signing ceremony planned at the White House next week.