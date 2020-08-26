For First Time in Weeks, Israel Close to 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ziv Medical Center, in Tzfas, on Monday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

For the first time in August, the number of new daily coronavirus cases in Israel has nearly hit the 2,000-mark, health officials reported Wednesday morning.

The Health Ministry said that 1,943 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily tally seen in the country since July. With 33,272 virus tests conducted, the infection rate now stands at 6.1%.

Mere days before September 1, these figures are a far cry from the 400 daily virus patients the National Security Council set out as a goal ahead of the reopening of schools.

The number of patients listed in serious condition is also at a record high with 430 cases. 118 people are currently ventilated, which is also the highest the figure has been since the start of the second wave.

The death toll from coronavirus-related complications has increased to 867, of whom 400 passed away over the past month alone.

Since the start of the outbreak in Israel, 107,341 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, of whom 20,581 are currently ill with the illness.