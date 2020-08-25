Israel Sees Most Coronavirus Cases Since July

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:48 am |

A mobile testing station, in Ramle. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported a rise in daily infection on Tuesday, with 1,875 positive results from the 27,985 tests conducted on Monday.

The number of seriously ill patients is 417, down from the record high of 419 reported on Monday, highest since the onset of the pandemic.

The new numbers raise concerns about disruption to the start of the new school year that was slated by the National Security Council for when infection rates were down to 400. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s goal to reduce new daily cases to 100 and cancel some of the restrictions on the economy seems far off.

Restrictions on gatherings were extended a further week on Monday night. The regulations will be in effect until August 31, unless decided otherwise by Knesset’s Constitution Committee.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday instructed hospitals to take into COVID-19 wards volunteers who have recovered from the virus to assist medical personnel.