Missing Bachurim Found After Nearly 12-Hour Search in Catskills

(BoroPark24.com) -

Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3:03 am |

The search crew, after finding the lost bachurim. (BoroPark24.com)

B’chasdei Shamayaim, a group of about 20 bachurim and a staff member from Camp Adas Yereiyim that were missing for many hours in the Big Indian Wilderness near Neversink, N.Y., were found after midnight, and are in good condition.

A massive search was undertaken, after the bachurim reportedly went on a hike at around 1:00 p.m. Thursday. There were other groups from the camp who went out on the hike as well, but this group seemed to have gotten lost in the forest.

Forest Rangers were leading the search and were assisted by Catskills Hatzolah and Rockland Chaveirim.