Israel’s Corona Death Toll to Rise by 53 Following a Mistake

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7:07 am |

A Magen David Adom worker wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus arrive to test tenants of the Migdal Nofim Nursing Home in Yerushalayim in March. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday that another 53 people have passed away in nursing homes across the country after being infected with the coronavirus in the past two months – and they were not included in the official death toll from the pandemic in Israel. As a result, the total number of deaths from corona in Israel, which currently stands at 719 people, is expected to skyrocket.

“The Health Ministry found that in July and August, 53 people were missing from the list of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the old-age homes,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is taking the matter very seriously. The minister instructed that a deep investigation be conducted and that recommendations be brought before him within a week, including personal recommendations if needed,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry is also investigating whether additional deaths were not reported.

At the same time, the Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Chezy Levy, ordered that the reports of deaths from coronavirus be consolidated into a uniform source of reporting for all medical institutions, including geriatric institutions, which will be reflected in the Health Ministry’s computerized system.

Meanwhile, health officials said that 1,644 people were confirmed with coronavirus on Tuesday. 27,779 tests were conducted giving a 6.2% rate of infection.

Out of the 23,779 patients currently battling coronavirus, 401 are listed in serious condition, with 118 connected to ventilators.