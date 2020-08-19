Israel Approaches Washington About Saudi Nuclear Facility

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 6:39 pm |

Signs of a secret nuclear program in Saudi Arabia have prompted Israel to raise the matter with the Trump administration, according to media reports on Wednesday.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, the Saudis have constructed a nuclear facility of unknown scope with technical assistance from China.

“The U.S. and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also don’t have a clear picture about what’s going on there, and they are in the process of clarifying it with the Saudis,” Axios quoted an official as saying.

The report noted that Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wished to make the inquiry without damaging relations with the Gulf kingdom and Beijing, and instructed Israeli officials not to publicly discuss it.