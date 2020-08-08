Reimbursement for Rockland Electric Customers Impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias

NEW YORK -

Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:27 pm |

Rockland County workers begin cleanup after storm damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. (Rockland County Government)

Orange and Rockland Utilities, which services Monsey and the surrounding communities, announced they are ready to reimburse their customers for loses they incurred during the recent storm. Residential customers may receive reimbursement for up to $235, or up to $540 with receipts, and business owners are eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,700 with receipts.

“Being without power, even during normal times, is a real hardship. It’s even more difficult now because of COVID-19. To help, we have expanded our claims policy for customers who lost power after the destructive tropical storm,” O & R wrote to their customers.

Those who lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours can fill out a claims form to cover spoiled food, medication or perishable commercial merchandise. Once the Claims Department receives the completed claim form and proofs of loss, the company will investigate and render a decision on the claim in a timely fashion. Customers who decide to go through their own insurance carrier and are reimbursed by them cannot also seek reimbursement from O&R.

To file a claim, customers should call Customer Service at 1-877-434-4100 and request a claim form, or download it by clicking HERE. Completed forms may be emailed to claims@oru.com, faxed to 1-914-925-9250, or mailed to Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc, Claims Department, PO Box 1008, Spring Valley, NY 10977.