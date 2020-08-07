Two Bachurim Found After Going Missing on Catskills Hike

(BoroPark24.com) -

The search, Thursday night. (BoroPark24.com)

Two bachurim who were lost while hiking with a group were found after a massive search that brought in reconnaissance teams and helicopters.

The boys, both of whom are 17 years old, had gone hiking at Neversink Gorge Trails in Rock Hill, New York, with about 100 others. They were found to be missing early in the evening and a search ensued.

The boys were found near the water on a rock

Multiple agencies, including the Catskills Hatzolah, first responder teams from Sullivan County and a chopper, were brought in to help.