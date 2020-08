YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:51 am |

Israeli army forces seen stationed near the border with Lebanon on Sunday. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanese border on Friday, following what turned out to be a false report that a drone had crossed into Israel, the IDF said.

Israel has been on high alert in recent weeks as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.