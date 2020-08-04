Community

Storm Photos from Hamodia Readers

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein assisting Shomrim to cut away trees that fell on 46th Street between 17th and 18th Aves in Boro Park during the storm. (Photos courtesy of Office of Assemblylan Simcha Eichenstein)
FDNY attending to wires burning on 13th Avenue and 47th Street in Boro Park.
Trees down on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn.
At Old New Utrecht Road and 49th Street.
Parkville Ave in Brooklyn NY. (Avrohom Duvid Rosenberg)
In Twin Rivers Community, East Windsor, NJ.