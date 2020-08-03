Corona Cabinet to Decide on New Restrictions on Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:33 am |

Professor Roni Gamzu. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The Corona Cabinet convened on Monday to discuss the partial closure at the weekends and additional restrictions. The coronavirus task-force chief, Prof. Roni Gamzu, recommended to Cabinet members to completely remove the restrictions on weekends, as well as open the playgrounds and set an index that would limit the number of people in an enclosed space according to the size of the place.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that “at the same time as working to interrupt the chain of infection, we must reduce the number of patients.

“We also have to take into account that we are in August, and in September we are supposed to open the new school year. We face the daunting task of flattening the curve while setting appropriate restrictions. These are our two big missions.”

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz also spoke at the meeting, expanding a little on the cooperation between Prof. Gamzu, the Health Ministry, the National Security Council and various security officials.

Gantz also revealed that at the beginning of next week, the IDF headquarters will be ready to work to stop the spreading of the virus. “The IDF will be able to start work either this weekend or early next week, no later than that. Overall, I have the impression that there is good progress. ”

On Sunday, Gamzu stated that “we will not be reckless in removing the restrictions – we will align ourselves with things that seem unreasonable. We want the rules to be clear.”

Gamzu added: “We are working in all directions and sectors, including entering the issue of enforcement and information. We are very close to a situation where the disease will decrease, we are in a stable place. We must continue to follow the guidelines, be disciplined in the context of investigations and quarantining.”