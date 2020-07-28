Tel Aviv’s Huldai Mulls Knesset Bid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6:18 am |

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Ron Huldai, who has served as mayor of Tel Aviv for the past 21 years, is considering running for Prime Minister in the next elections. He is 75 years old.

Yediot Tel Aviv reported that he has “gone as far as he could” as mayor and will not seek an additional term in office.

He would run on an independent list and not under Labor, his confidants say. “We are convinced that this time he is seriously thinking about running for Prime Minister. He feels he has what to offer and that he is more prepared than ever.”

The problem is, the country as they see it is majority traditional, religious or chareidi, whereas Huldai is perceived as antagonistic to Judaism, particularly concerning issues like chillul Shabbos. Huldai has a clear secular agenda and not just for Tel Aviv, as evidenced by his pushing other mayors to operate buses on Shabbos.