Netanyahu, Gantz Warn Hezbollah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:35 pm |

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020. (Tal Shahar/POOL)

After a day of high tension on the northern border following an attempted infiltration by Hezbollah terrorists, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated stern warnings at a press conference Monday evening.

PM Netanyahu said Hezbollah is “playing with fire” and warned that “Hezbollah and Lebanon bear full responsibility” for attacks on Israeli territory coming from Lebanon.

Gantz said Israel “is more determined than ever to prevent harm to its sovereignty and its soldiers, and certainly its citizens.”

He says, “IDF soldiers and commanders responded professionally and accurately and prevented a severe incident that could have cost human lives.”

“Anyone who dares to test the IDF’s might endangers himself and the country from which he operates.”