Ukraine: Black Box Transcript Confirms Illegal Interference With Jet Downed in Iran

KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:39 am |

A view of the flight recorder from the Iranian missile-downed Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 Boeing 737 jet, as work begins at the BEA investigation bureau in Le Bourget, France, Sunday. (Twitter @BEA_AERO via Reuters)

The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on Jan. 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Yevhenii Yenin said Kyiv was expecting an Iranian delegation to visit Ukraine next week for talks.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday an international team examining the black boxes from the jet had completed a preliminary analysis of the data in France.

Iranian forces say they downed the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet after mistaking it for a missile at a time of high tensions with the United States.