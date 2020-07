NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:59 am |

A fire broke out in Camp Agudah in Ferndale on Thursday morning. The fire was in the game room. That building is not used for sleeping and no one was in it at the time, Rabbi Shimon Newmark, the director of Camp Agudah, said.

Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries.

Camp operations were not effected.