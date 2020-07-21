Protesters March from Prime Minister’s Residence to Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm |

Owners of event venues in Israel protest outside the Knesset in Yerushalayim, demanding financial support from the government, Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The latest in a series of protest demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ took place outside his official residence in Yerushalayim on Tuesday evening.

The participants—variously estimated as in the hundreds or thousands—protested Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus and the economic crises, and called for him to step down in the midst of a corruption trial.

Although the black flags of leftist activists were again prominent, the demonstrators on Tuesday were a conglomeration of several groups, including restaurant owners, self-employed Israelis and others who are angry at official ineptitude which they blame for wrecking their livelihoods along with the national health, The Times of Israel reported.

Some of the protesters marched from the Prime Minister’s Residence to the Knesset after receiving police permission, after it was initially refused. Police blocked off streets on the route.

About 150 restaurant owners also demonstrated in Haifa against the closures forced upon them in recent months.

The restaurateurs, Jewish and Arab, and from around northern Israel, blocked roads and called for compensation and for the government to “resign.”

There were no immediate reports of violence or arrests, as there were in previous anti-government demonstrations.