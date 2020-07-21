BD’E — Mrs. Devorah Lang, A”h

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:10 am |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Mrs. Devorah Lang, a”h, who passed away Monday evening after an extended illness. She was 66 years old.

Mrs. Lang was the wife of Rabbi Dovid Lang, a Rebbi at Yeshiva Ahavas Torah in Brooklyn and Rav of Marlboro Jewish Center in Bensonhurst.

The leveyah is scheduled Tuesday afternoon at Shomrei Hadas (14th Avenue and 39th Street) at 2:00 PM.

Mrs. Lang is survived by ybl”c her husband Reb Dovid; her parents Mr. and Mrs. Israel and Alice Bassiur; her sisters Mrs. Rachel Stichler, Mrs. Sara Leider, and Mrs. Esther Machlis; her sons Avraham, Baruch Mordechai, Eliezer, Michoel Nachman, and Menachem Mannis; and her daughters Mrs. Freida Portnoy, Mrs.Chaya Malka Neuman, Mrs. Rivky Klugman, Mrs. Esther Avigail Kramer, Mrs. Tzipora Kaplan, and Mrs. Yehudis Kaztow.

Kevurah will be in the Beis Tefillah chelkah in Monsey. Shivah will be at 2149 East 8th Street in Brooklyn.

Tehi zichrah baruch.