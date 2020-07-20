Three Up, Three Down, Coalition Defeats No-Confidence Motions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:33 pm |

A series of three no-confidence motions were defeated in the Knesset plenum on Monday as the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition easily outvoted the opposition.

The motion asserting “failure of the coronavirus government and the loss of control over the infection rate,” submitted by Yesh Atid-Telem, was rejected 51 to 34, as was a Yamina-Yisrael Beytenu motion 52-28.

The Joint List proposition that the “Netanyahu-Ganz government is turning Israel into an autocratic country,” was swatted down 52-25.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid declared that “if Netanyahu resigns, then in 48 hours we will create a real emergency government. A real unity government. Not the huge disconnected government that we’re stuck with but the real thing. Eighteen ministers, an efficient, effective and goal-driven government.”

“The moment Netanyahu resigns, everyone will join forces — us, Bennett, Liberman, everyone. We will bring to the table a proper work plan and crisis management abilities. Everything that’s missing at the moment,” Lapid promised.

He claimed that a new government could be installed without new elections, and the pandemic defeated, if only PM Netanyahu would get out of the way.