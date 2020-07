Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8:22 pm |

Harav Dovid Feinstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim, has been taken to the ICU, and his condition is very serious. At the urgent request of members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, please offer special tefillos for Dovid ben Shima fo a refuah shelaima b’korov b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.