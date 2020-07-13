Public Security Minister Appoints Adviser for Chareidi Community

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:04 am |

Border police officers guard during a protest against the closure on the Romema and Kiryat Belz neighborhoods in Yerushalayim, Sunday night. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana appointed on Sunday Maj.-Gen. (Ret.) Arik Yakuel as special adviser in matters regarding the chareidi community.

There has been much antagonism between the chareidi community and the police in recent weeks, which has boiled over this week after a chareidi demonstration against lockdown restrictions in Yerushalayim was clamped down with violence by police, at the same time that a similar demonstration in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square was allowed to proceed relatively undisturbed. Police brutality against members of the chareidi community has been widely documented in recent weeks, and the leaders of the chareidi parties met on Friday with Minister Ohana to discuss implementing moves to build trust between the police and the chareidi community. The new appointment came after the meeting.

Arik Yakuel.

Yakuel, 63, served in the Israel Police in several positions over the years, including as chief explosives officer and head of the planning department.