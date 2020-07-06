Palestinians Demand Border Closings

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:43 pm |

A Palestinian man attends a protest against Jewish settlements, Monday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

The coronavirus produced a historical twist on Monday as Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh demanded that Israel close the borders to Palestinian areas to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Shtayyeh claimed that 18 percent of infections among Palestinians were caused by workers traveling back and forth between Israel and the Palestinian areas where they live.

The rest of the infections were spread at weddings and funerals, on which he also called for a ban, according to the official Wafa outlet.

In an appeal for international help, he said at a PA cabinet in Ramallah: “We will send a request to the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) to monitor the situation at the 1967 borders.”

The PA Health Ministry announced the detection of another 64 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the number of Palestinians diagnosed with the disease to 4,786.

The death toll reached 21 after a Palestinian man in his 60’s, who had been diagnosed with the disease, died on Monday morning.