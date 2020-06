Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm |

Harav Chaim Dov Keller, Rosh Hayeshiva, Yeshivas Telshe-Chicago. (Agudath Israel/Artech Media)

Tefillos are requested for Harav Chaim Dov Keller, shlita, Rosh Hayeshiva of Telshe Yeshiva-Chicago, who is ill.

Please be mispallel for Chaim Dov ben Kreindel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.