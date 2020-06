She was in critical condition since the crash.

Her husband, Reb Aryeh Shmuel Deutsch, z”l, and Reb Shlomo Birnhak, z”l, were niftar at the scene of the crash. The next day, their daughter Tziporah Deutsch, a”h, succumbed to her injuries.

She is survived by eight unmarried children.

Yehi zichrah baruch.