Passenger Van Hits Tree In New Hempstead

Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:22 pm |

(New Square Media)

A 15 passenger van driving on New Hempstead Rd in Rockland County hit a tree, causing multiple injuries. Police responding to the scene asked for assistance from the Fire Dept, suspecting there were people trapped in the vehicle.

Ambulances and EMTs from Hatzoloh and Spring Hill EMS arrived at the location, where they began treating some of the 12 passengers in the van.

A request went out for 9 ambulances, with 3 of the injuries reported to be serious. Although at first they thought a baby was missing, it seems that the baby was still at the baby sitter, and was not in the van at the time.

Two men from New Square were niftar on the scene.

Please say Tehillim for Devorah Yehudis bas Esther and Esther bas Rivka who are in critical condition and need rachmei Shamayim.