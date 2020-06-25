Up Next for Closure: Bat Yam

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:51 pm |

Workers wearing protective gear seen disinfecting a public playground in Bat Yam. (Flash90)

The coastal city of Bat Yam was added to the list of partial shutdowns on Thursday, after several neighborhoods in Tiverya and Elad were red zoned the day before due to the coronavirus.

The weeklong closure of the city of approximately 128,000 people will apply to local beaches between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., limiting gatherings of more than 10 people, and closing shuls, according to media reports.

The rate of new infections continued its worrying increase, as the Health Ministry on Thursday evening said that 688 new cases were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,084.

The Ministry said 47 patients are currently hospitalized, 29 of them on ventilators. To date, 309 Israelis have died of coronavirus, while 16,007 have recovered.

The educational system, which has been a major locus of the pandemic, 230 schools remain closed, with 22,850 students and staff members sent into quarantine.

In the military, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, commander of the IDF spokesperson’s unit, was ordered into quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus carrier during a meeting last week. Zilberman will keep up with his duties as much as possible from home. He is reported feeling well and has no symptoms, will soon take a COVID-19 test.

About 100 officers and soldiers from the spokesperson’s unit are also entering quarantine.

Israeli officials are carefully monitoring and evaluating developments. Newly-appointed Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy told Kan news that “Infections are doubling about every eight to 10 days,” he said. “We are walking on a tightrope.”

Nevertheless, he held to message that the government does not at the moment contemplate a return to general shutdown.

Head of Public Health Prof. Sigal Sadetsky told N12 late Wednesday: “I don’t think the issue is that people are not listening. We are all in this boat together and no one wants to lockdown again. The million-dollar question is how to balance between zero and 100.”