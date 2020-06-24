U.S. Virus Cases Surge to Highest Level in Two Months

(AP) -

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6:22 am |

From left, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci; and Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service listen as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington. on Tuesday. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.

The U.S. on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published Wednesday. There have been only two previous days that the U.S. has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.

New cases in the U.S. have been surging for more than a week after trending down for more than six weeks. While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west. Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

In Arizona, which on Tuesday reported a record 3,600 new infections, hundreds of young conservatives packed to hear President Donald Trump’s call for them to back his re-election bid.

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that the next few weeks are critical to tamping down the surge.

“Plan A, don’t go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask,” said Fauci, the infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.

Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted the virus, including more than 477,000 who have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.