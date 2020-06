Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 7:42 am |

Israeli soldiers seen on the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Basel Awidat/Flash90, File)

The IDF arrested a Sudanese citizen who attempted to cross into Israel from Lebanon on Tuesday night, the IDF said Wednesday morning.

It seems he was a Sudanese looking for work, and not a hostile incident.

The infiltrator was captured inside the town of Shlomi.

Incidents of Sudanese workers crossing from Lebanon into Israel have become frequent in recent months.

It appears that the African work migrants are seeking new ways to illegally enter the country.