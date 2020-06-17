BD’E — Harav Aharon Kohn, zt”l

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:29 am |

Harav Aharon Kohn, zt”l, Rav of ‘Divrei Emunah’ in Monsey and a magid shiur in the Satmar Yeshiva in Kiryas Yoel, was niftar on Monday at age 69 after being ill with coronavirus for an extended period of time. Rav Kohn was the brother of ybl”c the Toldos Aharon Rebbe, shlita and the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, shlita, and the son of Harav Avraham Yitzchak, zt”l, the Divrei Emunah of the Toldos Aharon Chassidus.

The levayah took place in his Beis Medrash in Monsey and in Kiryas Yoel, and the aron is being flown to Eretz Yizrael for kevurah on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi zichro baruch.