Children, Officials Rally in Midwood for Opening of Playgrounds

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:42 pm |

(In masks, from left) District Leader David Schwartz, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichensetin, District Manager Barry Spitzer (Hamodia)

Children, parents and elected officials rallied at the shuttered Kolbert Park on Ave L. and East 18th Street in Midwood Sunday morning, lobbying Mayor Bill de Blasio for the opening of playgrounds that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calls for ending the closure of playgrounds after two-and-a-half months have increased in recent days, as Black Lives Matter protestors have been permitted to gather in large numbers, often just blocks from where police were expelling children and mothers from playgrounds.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that the decision on when to open playgrounds is up to each locality. De Blasio has not yet indicated when he might open the playgrounds. A City Hall spokesperson told Hamodia Sunday, “We are watching health indicators closely and simultaneously working on a plan so when it’s safe to open playgrounds, we can.”

Advocates view the opening as even more necessary now that sleepaway camps have been banned across the state for this summer season.

Officials participating in the protest Sunday included state Sen. Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Councilman Kalman Yeger, District Manager Barry Spitzer and District Leader David Schwartz.

“After being cramped in city apartments for the last three months, playgrounds and schoolyards are essential to our children, said Eichenstein, calling on de Blasio to “end the madness” and “immediately reopen our playgrounds.”

Yeger recalled having spent “thousands of hours” playing in Kolbert Park as a child, and how he worked with his predecessor David Greenfield on the park’s recent $4 million renovation. “But for nearly three months,” said Yeger, “we’ve endured the heartbreaking sight of a chained park, with children longingly looking through the gates. Enough is enough. Not everyone lives near Prospect Park or Central Park. Our neighborhood parks are small oases in a concrete city. It’s time to restore New York City’s parks to New Yorkers and to take the chains off our parks.”

“Everything essential to children and healthy development is shut down,” said Felder. “Playgrounds-not essential. Camps-not essential. Schools-not essential. It’s outrageous not to prioritize their reopening considering how essential they are. Children across this city are outside playing, we cannot and will not stop that from happening. What we can do is give them a safe space, a contained space, where parents can watch them and do their best as parents to keep them safe. I believe that parents do a better job of that than the government, any day. Keeping these playgrounds chained while kids are playing in the streets, is unconscionable.”

Assemblyman Eichenstein (R) and Councilman Yeger with children at the locked playground gate. (Benjamin Kanter)

State Sen. Simcha Felder (2nd R) speaking. (Benjamin Kanter)

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein speaking. (Hamodia)