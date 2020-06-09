Gov. Cuomo Releases Day Camp Guidelines

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo. (screencap Governor’s Office)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released on Tuesday guidelines for the opening of day camps in New York State, under COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor’s office stressed that during the COVID-19 public health emergency, all owners/operators of child-care and day camp programs should stay up to date with any changes to state and federal requirements related to child-care program and summer day camp entities and incorporate those changes into their operations. This guidance is not intended to replace any existing applicable local, state and federal laws, regulations and standards.

As per the guidelines, any time that counselors are fewer than 6 feet from each other or interacting with children/campers, they must wear a face covering.

The size of the groups must be limited to no more than 10 children/campers (not including employees/staff), and to ensure that employee and children/camper groupings are as static as possible by having the same group of children/campers stay with the same staff whenever and wherever possible.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced that day camps in New York State will be allowed to open at the end of this month, offering some relief to children who have been home for the past two-and-a-half months during the coronavirus shutdown.

The day camps can open June 29.

No decision has been made yet on sleepaway camps.