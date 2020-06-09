Gantz’s Next Move Could Be Jordan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:04 pm |

Jordanian troops ride their military vehicles holding a picture of Jordan’s King Abdullah during a parade in the country’s 74th Independence Day, May 25. (Reuters/Muhammad Hamed)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz might go to Jordan in the coming days to discuss the government’s annexation plans, which has provoked threats of revoking its peace treaty with Israel, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

Gantz has become an increasingly pivotal player, as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ needs his support to advance any extension of sovereignty after July 1, as the coalition agreement provides. And earlier this week, there was a media report that the U.S. would be reluctant to back annexation unless Gantz were on board.

Short of reviewing the treaty, Amman was reportedly considering recalling its ambassador to Israel. But no action will likely be taken unless Israel takes concrete steps.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with representatives from Yehuda and Shomron, Gantz was quoted as saying that he and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ are working on the issue together, though he did not divulge details.

He reprised the condition he has made all along: “When we make diplomatic moves, we need to listen well to what is being said on the ground and around us, and to keep the peace treaty with Jordan, for instance,” he said. “These agreements contribute much to our regional security and stability.”

Gantz visited Beit El in the Shomron on Tuesday, at the invitation of municipal council head Shai Alon.

Alon said after the visit: “Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz joined us for a special tour of Beit El and the Yaakov Dream site.

“I congratulated him on his birthday today and gave him a picture of the site. Here supposedly, Yaakov had the dream where he was promised that the land would be given to him and his offspring forever,” Alon added, according to Arutz Sheva.