U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. (Flash90)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman participated Sunday night in a meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on the Israeli plan to annex parts of Yehudah, Shomron and the Jordan Valley, Channel 13 reported.

No official statement from Israel or the U.S. has been released about the meeting.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin also attended the meeting, the report said.