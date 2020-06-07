Cuomo to Rule on New York Sleepaway Camps ‘Next Week’

NEW YORK -

New Yorkers anxious to find out about whether sleepaway camps will be open this summer will have to wait until “next week,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, pending further information on the Kawasaki-like syndrome affecting children infected with COVID-19.

At his daily press briefing Sunday, a reporter asked Cuomo for an update on the syndrome, and whether that would affect his decision on permitting sleepaway camps.

“We’re looking to get more information on the Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome before we make a decision on sleepaway summer camps,” replied the governor. “And I’m going to get an update early next week from Dr. [Howard] Zucker, the Health Commissioner, on the Kawasaki virus, and then we’ll make a decision.”

Cuomo said last week that day camps may open June 29.

