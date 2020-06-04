Report: Syrian Weapons Lab Hit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Syrian state media claimed on Thursday night that Israeli warplanes attack sites in northern Syria which activated air defenses. No casualties were reported.

The site which was reportedly targeted was in Masyaf, in the Hama Governate, where Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center is located, a defense laboratory associated with the manufacture of chemical arms and advanced missiles.

The area, which is also believed to have a major Iranian presence, has allegedly been targeted by Israel numerous times before.

Israel did not immediately comment on the attack.

Thursday’s attack came days after an airstrike in eastern Syria that was also attributed to Israel and was said to have killed five non-Syrian military personnel.