Cuomo Calls for Prosecutors to Bring Charges on Lawbreakers, Decision on Sleep Away Camps Next Week

NEW YORK -

Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3:10 pm |

Governor Cuomo speaks at his daily press conference, June 4, 2020.

In his daily press conference, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo called on D.A.’s across the state to bring charges against looters and those who attack police officers during the current protests. He expressed his belief that the prosecutors should not take it easy on the charges due to political considerations, and should be brought up on the most serious counts available under the law.

When speaking about protesters, Cuomo said that with the thousands of people gathered together in close proximity with no social distancing, he feels they should consider themselves exposed to the coronavirus and should have themselves tested.

“If you were at one of those protests, I would, out of an abundance of caution, assume that you are infected,” Cuomo said. “One person, one person can infect hundreds if you were at a protest…You went to a protest, get a test. Tell people, act as if you may have been exposed.”

He governor opened his press conference by explaining his worries about a spike in COVID-19 infections if the restrictions were lifted too quickly, and defended his policy of going slow in opening up the state for more activities. He also empathized with those who cannot hold graduations, but insisted that he was worried about allowing them under the current conditions. Concerning allowing sleep away camps to open, he said that he will issue a decision next week.