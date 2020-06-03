Lapid Gets First Security Briefing as Opposition Leader

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:18 pm |

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid received his first security briefing from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ on Wednesday.

As the official opposition leader, the government is obligated by law to update him on a regular basis.

The Prime Minister’s Office briefed the public with a terse statement: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with leader of the opposition MK Yair Lapid and updated him on security issues. The Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth, also attended the meeting.”

Given Lapid’s incessant attacks on Netanyahu in the media, the meeting was probably no warmer than the PMO statement. It reportedly lasted an hour.