Lapid Gets First Security Briefing as Opposition Leader

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid received his first security briefing from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.
As the official opposition leader, the government is obligated by law to update him on a regular basis.
The Prime Minister’s Office briefed the public with a terse statement: “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with leader of the opposition MK Yair Lapid and updated him on security issues. The Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth, also attended the meeting.”
Given Lapid’s incessant attacks on Netanyahu in the media, the meeting was probably no warmer than the PMO statement. It reportedly lasted an hour.