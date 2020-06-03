10 Questions for the Mayor

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 7:51 pm |

After nights of widespread looting and rioting, New York City residents are feeling less safe and more vulnerable than at any time in recent history. This comes after a second month of lockdown, with no predictable end in sight, as well as a nightly curfew that further restricts the limited activities allowed. Ordinary citizens are frustrated, confused and frightened, and feel they are not getting satisfactory answers or explanations from their mayor.

As a community newspaper, we carry an obligation to research and report to our community. Our efforts to reach out and have a reasonable conversation with the mayor and have an opportunity to discuss our specific concerns and needs have not been successful.

We are therefore using the public media of our newspaper and website to address the mayor. We are confident that we will thus start a productive conversation.