Long Island, Mid-Hudson Regions On Pace To Reopen Next Week

NEW YORK -

Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:11 pm |

Two more regions of New York State might begin the gradual process of reopening starting next week, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday in his daily press conference.

Long Island and the Mid-Hudson regions may soon begin Phase 1, which allows construction and manufacturing, as well as retail for in-store or curbside pickup. “If the number of deaths continue to decline, they get their tracing up and online, both regions could reopen,” Cuomo said.

With those regions reopening, only New York City would remain the only region in the state that hasn’t begun Phase 1.

The governor also announced that there were another 109 deaths from Thursday to Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 23,192, and there were 225 new hospitalizations in the state as of Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide are 356,458.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the state is working with private banks to launch a $100 million loan fund for small businesses with 20 or fewer employees and less than $3 million in gross revenue.

“Small businesses are taking a real beating in this situation,” Cuomo said. “They are 90 percent of New York’s businesses and they’re facing the toughest challenges.”