Woman Arrested for Desecration of IDF Soldier’s Grave

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:32 am |

Amit Ben Yigal, Hy”d. (Courtesy)

A 41-year-old woman from Rishon LeTzion was arrested Monday evening, after she apparently attempted to dig up, and desecrated, the grave of IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, Hy”d, who was killed in a terror attack last Tuesday.

Police said that they arrested the woman after a security camera at a nearby construction site documented her actions. The grave, in the Be’er Yaakov military cemetery, was found desecrated last Thursday evening, and was sealed the same night. The Golani Brigade, of which Ben-Yigal was a member, posted a guard near the new grave.

The suspect was taken for questioning at the Ramle police station and will be brought to a hearing in the Magistrate’s Court in Rishon LeTzion on Tuesday. Police were expected to ask the court to extend her remand.

The woman is slated to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether or not she is capable of standing trial. A year ago, she was a suspect in a similar incident involving the grave of a relative.