Health Ministry to Allow Restaurants to Open Next Week, Halls From June 14

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:49 am |

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (C) meets protesters who began a hunger strike if the government would not allow the reopening of their businesses.

After removing much of the guidelines, restaurants are set to resume their regular schedule next Wednesday. The decision was made following a summary reached between the restaurants and the Health Ministry on the conditions for opening the restaurants. At the same time, swimming pools will also open next Wednesday, concurrent with the opening of hotels.

In light of the professional recommendations, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed the office’s director general, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, and Prof. Itamar Grotto, to announce the opening of halls and banquet arenas from June 14.

As per the Health Ministry, the reopening of the event halls and gardens can only take place in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines, including registration of all guests at the halls to be able to track down all participants in case one of the guests tests positive to coronavirus.

There will also need to be signage at the hall, to ensure that social distancing is kept between the guests.

The hall and the facilities will need to be disinfected often.

As per the Health Ministry, the limit of people at the event at any given moment shall be 2 square meters per guest, provided that the number of guests in a hall which can host more than 200 guests may not exceed 85% of its maximum. The temperature of guests will be checked at the entrance to the hall. The Health Ministry recommends that guests wear masks at all times, except during eating and drinking.

A separate seating area will be set up for at-risk guests.

Dancing will be allowed, but it is recommended that populations in the at-risk group not participate in dancing.

Meanwhile, restaurants will reopen to customers next Wednesday.

The decision was made after an agreement was reached between the Restaurants Organization and the Health Ministry.

Customers will be allowed to enter only after their temperature has been taken. The new regulations also include rules regarding sterilization and cleanliness, as well as increased hygiene for the chefs and staff.

Until now, due to the coronavirus restrictions, restaurants have only allowed delivery or take-out.

Hotels are also expected to open next week ahead of Shavuos, under a number of guidelines, after senior tourism officials contacted the Health Ministry’s chief executive and agreed that it would be possible to open pools and dining rooms while maintaining social distance. The agreements reached still require government approval later Tuesday.