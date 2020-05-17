Government Discusses Reopening of Shuls, Under Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Men daven outside their homes in Beit Shemesh, April 10, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)

The Israeli government is to deliberate the reopening of shuls across the country, after hundreds of gabbaim have joined forces and demand that after opening almost the entire economy, it’s time to allow tefillos in shuls.

Shuls were closed in March in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Security Council is slated to discuss the issue on Sunday afternoon, together with representatives of the health ministry.

The gabbaim are proposing an outline for the reopening of the shuls, similar to that of the businesses and stores that have reopened.

“We believe that the majority of the mispallelim backers are responsible people, aware of the dangers and can therefore reopen the shuls while keeping the restrictions that the government has set,” they note.

They propose a number of rules that include disinfection and hygiene rules, strict adherence that all mispallelim wear masks and keep two meters apart, no use of public sefarim, rather each mispallel will bring their own siddur and sefarim from home.