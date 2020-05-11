IDF Demolishes Home of Terrorist Who Murdered Rina Shnerb, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:52 am |

A boy looks at the house of Palestinian terrorist Qassem Shibli after Israeli forces demolished the top floor, in the village of Kobar, Monday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

IDF forces on Monday morning demolished the home of a terrorist in the Palestinian village of Kobar, near Ramallah, who was involved in the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, Hy”d.

The IDF said that 22-year-old Qassem Shibli carried out the attack in August 2019, which killed Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and older brother as they were hiking down to a spring near the community of Dolev.

The IDF said that as it was carrying out the demolition, dozens of Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks and firebombs toward Israeli troops. It said the crowd was dispersed.

The demolition was only carried out after the High Court rejected the family’s petitions against the order.

“Tonight, we settled a score with the despicable terrorist who took part in the murder of our dear Rina Shnerb. Destroying homes is an important tool in deterrence against terrorists,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “He who hurts us, we will harm him back. Jewish blood will not be spilled in vain.”

No Israelis were harmed in the incident.

The Shin Bet launched a massive manhunt after the bombing that killed Rina Shnerb and seriously wounded her father and brother. Such bombings, a hallmark of the 2000-2005 Palestinian uprising, have been rare in recent years.

Authorities blamed the attack on the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP, a leftist political party that has an armed wing. Israel, the U.S. and the European Union consider it a terrorist group because of high-profile attacks going back decades, including plane hijackings and the assassination of an Israeli minister in 2001.