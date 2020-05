Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10:14 am |

Three yeshivah bachurim from Monsey who were on a trip to Arizona stopped on Route 89 near Flagstaff, Arizona, late Sunday night to help a driver who was stuck with a flat tire when a drunk driver hit them, killing one bachur.

Eighteen-year-old Moshe Ari Just, z”l, was killed in the hit-and-run accident. His death was determined by rescue forces. The Misaskim emergency organization is dealing with transporting the body back to New York for kevurah.

Yehi zichro baruch.