Florida Begins Providing Kosher Lunches for Students

Florida began providing kosher lunches for students on Thursday. Teach Florida, the Jewish advocate for government funding for our schools and students, worked extensively with elected and public officials so that more than 2000 lunches will be provided daily when the program is fully up and running.
Grab and go lunches will be provided at four locations in South Florida:
Miami Beach: Hebrew Academy Miami, 2400 Pine Tree Dr, Miami Beach, FL Noon – 1:15 pm
North Miami Beach: Sakowitz Family, 915 NE 173 Street (Enter 173rd St. on NE 10th Ave heading towards 9th Ave. Please do not block 10th Ave) 11:15 -12:30 pm (Please keep alert for announcement regarding a new NMB location beginning the week of May 4.)
Hollywood and Broward: Brauser Maimonides, 5300 SW 40th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 11:15 – 12:30 pm
Boca Raton: Thursday and Friday at the Abramchik Family, 7035 San Sebastian Circle, Boca Raton 11:15 -12:30 pm Beginning Monday May 4: Yeshiva Tiferes Torah of Boca Raton, (TTB) 7200 Palmetto Cir N, Boca Raton, FL 11:15-12:30 pm
IMPORTANT PICK UP INFO:
- The lunches will be a mix of freshly cooked meals from local kosher caterers and kosher shelf stabilized meals. Because the shelf stabilized meals are only being delivered at the end of the week, just the 1300 fresh meals will be offered across all four locations these first days. We apologize in advance that the lunches may run out these couple days but the community believes it is important to not let one more day go by without meals for at least the majority of our students whose families indicated that meals would be deeply appreciated.
- It may take a few days to get the right number of meals to each location. We are working from last week’s survey of families interested in meals and will be tweaking the process over the first couple days.
- Our schools and families hosting the grab and go lunches are volunteering, along with the community members manning the delivery to your cars. Again, please be patient as we work out the delivery system. If you are interested in volunteering, please reply with your name, day(s) and location.
- Please come to the location with a mask. Since the meals are being given by the state for children, you will be asked how many children you have or you can pre-write the number on a paper and hold it to the window, open the trunk or back door and the meals will be put inside.