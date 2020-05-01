Florida Begins Providing Kosher Lunches for Students

(Teach Florida) -

Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:56 pm |

Brauser Maimonides Academy in Ft. Lauderdale (Google Maps)

Florida began providing kosher lunches for students on Thursday. Teach Florida, the Jewish advocate for government funding for our schools and students, worked extensively with elected and public officials so that more than 2000 lunches will be provided daily when the program is fully up and running.

Grab and go lunches will be provided at four locations in South Florida:

Miami Beach: Hebrew Academy Miami, 2400 Pine Tree Dr, Miami Beach, FL Noon – 1:15 pm

North Miami Beach: Sakowitz Family, 915 NE 173 Street (Enter 173rd St. on NE 10th Ave heading towards 9th Ave. Please do not block 10th Ave) 11:15 -12:30 pm (Please keep alert for announcement regarding a new NMB location beginning the week of May 4.)

Hollywood and Broward: Brauser Maimonides, 5300 SW 40th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 11:15 – 12:30 pm

Boca Raton: Thursday and Friday at the Abramchik Family, 7035 San Sebastian Circle, Boca Raton 11:15 -12:30 pm Beginning Monday May 4: Yeshiva Tiferes Torah of Boca Raton, (TTB) 7200 Palmetto Cir N, Boca Raton, FL 11:15-12:30 pm

IMPORTANT PICK UP INFO: