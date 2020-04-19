Israel’s Youngest Fatality: 29-Year-Old With Health Condition Dies From Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 5:37 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus seen after evacuating a man with suspected coronavirus at Hadassah Ein Karem hospital, in Yerushalayim, on March 26. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A 29-year-old woman suffering from a terminal malignant disease before being infected with the coronavirus died at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim on Sunday, making her the youngest person in Israel to die of complications from COVID-19.

The hospital said that as a result of a coronavirus-related infection, she lost consciousness and was placed on a ventilator. After her condition deteriorated to critical, the woman passed away overnight.

Another patient at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, a 76-year-old woman, who also passed away Sunday, is said to have had a number of pre-existing medical conditions. She was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago, and had been anesthetized and placed on assisted breathing.

Also Sunday a 71-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus at Poriya Medical Center in Teveria, raising the death toll in Israel to 172.

The Health Ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases in Israel has increased to 13,362.

Of those, 3,564 have recovered from the virus, with 9,627 cases currently active.