Fallsburg Postpones Vote on Camps and Bungalow Colonies

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7:48 pm |

Town of Fallsburg Buildings Department.

The town of Fallsburg agreed not to hold a vote Monday over whether to drastically reduce the amount of time bungalow colonies and camps could be open.

On March 19, Town Supervisor Steven Vegliante had announced that he would suspend camps’ and colonies’ certificates of occupancy, saying that the suspension was consistent with with New York state’s prohibition on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Jews who live in New York City, which is a global coronavirus hotspot, go to camps or bungalow colonies in Fallsburg during the summer months; the new law would have prohibited these facilities from opening. (Many other Jews also own year-round homes in the town; these would not be affected.)

The proposal was viewed by some as unfairly targeting Jewish seasonal residenyts, and the subject of ongoing conversations with Town leaders. Following appeals to Albany, the state Health Department nixed the suspension, noting that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order of March 18 specifically declared that individual municipalities were not permitted to institute their own laws and regulations during this time.

But the Health department’s denial was “without prejudice,” which allows the township to submit a new local emergency order if it in compliance with state law.

The town then sought a new law, changing the definition of seasonal use to only June 1–September 15; the current law defines seasonal use as April 1–December 1.

The town had sought to have a vote on the new definition at its previously scheduled meeting Monday evening. Though the meeting would be held by Zoom, Jewish home- and camp-owners objected to the meeting being held on Pesach, and on relatively short notice. The supervisor and board agreed, and shortly before the meeting, the vote was postponed.

The next town meeting is scheduled for after Pesach.

Community leaders have told Hamodia they believe that with further dialogue, they can reach a satisfactory agreement with the town that balances the community’s needs with mutual goals of public safety.