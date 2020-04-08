Want up-to-the-
April 8, 2020
April 8, 2020
י"ד ניסן תש"פ
י"ד ניסן תש"פ
Community
Kevurah of the Novominsker Rebbe, Zt”l
Kevurah of the Novominsker Rebbe, Zt”l
The
levayah
of the Novominsker Rebbe, zt”l, was held with just a few family members with proper social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kevurah was at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Iselin, N.J.
