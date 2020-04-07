Orthodox Union Mourns the Loss of the Novominsker Rebbe Zt”l

(Orthodox Union) -

The Novominsker Rebbe, zt”l, addressing the OU Kashrus Convention in 2017, flanked by, ybl”c, Rabbi Menachem Genack (L) and Rabbi Moshe Elefant. (OU)

The Orthodox Union joins the entire Jewish world in mourning the loss this morning of Rabbi Yaakov Perlow zt”l, the Novominsker Rebbe.

The Rebbe was a longstanding member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America and served as Rosh Agudas Yisroel for the past twenty-two years.

A revered talmid chacham (Torah scholar), the Rebbe was a leader of klal Yisrael who took great achrayus (responsibility) for the critical issues brought before him. On numerous occasions, the leadership of the Orthodox Union discussed important issues with the Rebbe, who generously gave of his time and his wisdom.

He felt particularly close to OU Kosher, and attended a kashrus rabbinical conference a number of years ago, where he credited the rebirth of Torah Jewry to the efforts of OU Kosher, which, as the Rebbe stated, ensures that Jews around the world are able to eat kosher food, which nurtures their souls. The Rebbe constantly consulted with the leadership of OU Kosher about the kashrus of different foods.

Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane said, “The Rebbe sought achdus (unity) amongst Jews and made great effort to achieve that lofty goal. He was a visionary who thought not only about his own community but also loved and cared deeply about the broader Jewish community, both around the country and around the world.”

Yehi zichro baruch.