Elected Officials Mourn Passing of Novominsker Rebbe, Zt”l

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (2nd L) with the Rebbe at the 13th Siyum HaShas on Jan. 1, 2020, at MetLife Stadium. (Ben Kanter)

New York elected officials joined the multitudes of Jews mourning the loss of the Novominsker Rebbe, zt”l, on Tuesday.

As Rosh Agudas Yisroel, the Rebbe was highly active in all matters pertaining to Klal Yisroel, and elected officials frequently sought his daas Torah on communal and political matters.

“The shocking loss of the Novominsker Rebbe is devastating to our neighborhood, to Klal Yisroel and to me personally,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger, who told Hamodia that he frequently consulted with the Rebbe, both before and during his Council career. “The Rebbe was universally respected and a foremost leader of Torah Jewry. Kind, gentle and warm, the Rebbe led the Agudah with passion and fortitude, giving Klal Yisroel much-needed chizuk after the passing of our beloved Rabbi Moshe Sherer zt”l.

L-R: The Novominsker Rebbe, zt”l, with, ybl”c, Councilman Kalman Yeger and Met Council CEO David Greenfield, a former City Councilman, in 2017.

“Just weeks ago, the Rebbe recorded an emotional message urging us all to obey government restrictions put in place during this pandemic. The Rebbe understood the danger and used his powerful voice to save lives. The Rebbe’s unique ability to serve as a unifying voice and guiding force for our community is irreplaceable. We need him with us now, more than ever.”

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein said: “As a Rebbe, Rosh Yeshiva, and as the Rosh Agudath Israel, the Noviminsker Rebbe changed tens of thousands of lives for the better. Through decades of leadership, Torah, and Chesed, there is but a void left in the place of the Rebbe on the dais of Gedolei Yisroel.”

Councilman Chaim Deutsch said: “May the memory of the Novominsker Rebbe be blessed, and may we not know of any more death wrought by this terrible virus. The world mourns in unison for this giant of Torah and chesed.”

Former Councilman David Greenfield, the current CEO of the Met Council, described the Rebbe as “perhaps the most active, public and powerful Orthodox Jewish rabbi in America.

“He was also a remarkably kind person.”

Yehi zichro baruch.