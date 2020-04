Monday, April 6, 2020 at 8:20 am |

The scene of the accident, Sunday. (Hillel Lash)

A 16-year-old cyclist riding his bike was struck by a vehicle at the busy intersection of Ocean Parkway and Eighteenth Avenue on Sunday morning.

He suffered multiple head injuries and was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in serious condition.

Highway Crime Scene Investigative Squad is investigating, and the driver was arrested.

All are asked to daven for Yaakov Chava ben Adina, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.